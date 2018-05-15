Man, 87, ‘extremely’ critical after being assaulted, robbed in an Upper West Side bank

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — An 87-year-old man was left in a life-threatening condition after being robbed and attacked inside of an Upper West Side bank, police said Tuesday.

This happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, inside of a Citibank located at 2560 Broadway.

Police said a man entered the bank, then approached an 87-year-old man from behind and punched him in the head before stealing money from the victim’s clothing.

The thief fled the location on foot, and the victim was transported to the hospital, where he remains in “extremely” critical condition, police said.

The man in question is described as being in his mid-40s or early 50s, about 5 feet 9 inches and around 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark top with a white shirt underneath, dark pants, dark shoes, a blue cap, large headphones and carrying an umbrella.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).