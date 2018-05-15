Kramer talks to PIX11 on the 20th anniversary of “Seinfeld” finale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Landmarks and famous places are everywhere you turn in New York City.

You might even see a celebrity.

Along 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, keep an eye out for Kramer.

As the television show "Seinfeld" marked the 20th Anniversary of the final episode Monday night, Kenny Kramer talked with PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker about the show and life since the show ended.

Kenny Kramer was the inspiration for the character of the same name on Seinfeld. He's a comic, as well, and was a neighbor to show co-creator Larry David. He still lives in the neighborhood.

He currently operates "Kramer's Reality Tour" on most Saturdays in Manhattan. Visitors get to see various spots that were featured in the television show or inspired parts of it.

Tom's Restaurant on the corner of 112th and Broadway in Morningside Heights has a famous exterior and good food inside. Although the interior was not used for the show, tourists still visit the location.