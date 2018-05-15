Inspection tour of NYCHA continues as city council battles mayor for billions in city budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — NYCHA tenants who are leaders of Metro Industrial Areas Foundation and New York City Councilmembers launched an inspection tour of NYCHA properties citywide to highlight dangerous conditions in homes and apartment buildings inside public housing.

The tour, concluded with a rally at City Hall on May 15.

“The Mayor can turn this around. We need a billion dollars,” said City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca from the Bronx.

“No one will accept this budget. We won’t as the City Council. I know families of NYCHA won’t,” said City Councilmember Jumaane Williams.

The City Council’s budget response calls for the City to allocate billions toward NYCHA improvements and reform. Funding for those improvements include:

$950 million for boiler repairs and heating equipment technology

$500 million to begin construction of 15,000 new affordable apartments for seniors on NYCHA land

$1 billion annually to address ongoing capital needs

Tour to come:

Monday, May 21, at 11 a.m.: Butler Houses with CM Vanessa Gibson Previous stops on the tour have included Breukelen Houses on May 4 with CM Inez Barron, Hope Garden on May 10 with CM Antonio Reynoso, and Howard Houses on May 12 with CM Alicka Ampry-Samuel.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has given 200 million dollars for new boilers, and 20 million dollars in his preliminary budget. De Blasio has said in the past, he has given the most to NYCHA than any other mayor in history.