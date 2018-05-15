× Metro-North train service suspended as storm rolls in

Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Line service is currently suspended as a storm rolls in to the New York area.

It was suspended “to ensure customer safety during the course of the thunderstorms in our service area.” The announcement was made around 5:20 p.m.

To prevent overcrowding of Grand Central Terminal, entrances are being closed temporarily.

Forecast details: Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings issued as powerful storm outbreak hits

NJ Transit train service in and out of Hoboken Terminal Station is subject to 30 minute delays in both directions due to weather related conditions.

There’s no service between Franklin Avenue and Prospect Park in both directions because of trees across tracks at Prospect Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.