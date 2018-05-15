Deputy warden at Rikers arrested for choking girlfriend: Police

QUEENS — A deputy warden at Rikers Island jail has been arrested for choking his girlfriend and stealing her cellphone, police said Tuesday.

Floyd Phipps, 66, was arrested Monday at 10:13 p.m., police said.

Phipps, who is a deputy warden at Rikers, according to city records, is accused of choking his girlfriend and stealing her phone.

The incident happened within the 111 Precinct, which covers Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, Hollis Hills and Fresh Meadows in Queens.