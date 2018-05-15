PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Dan Harris on `Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics`

Meditation is for everyone busy people, fidgety people and those with hectic, crazy lives. Not convinced? Let journalist Dan Harris talk you into it with his new book, "Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics: A 10% Happier How-to Book."