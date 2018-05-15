Coney Island Boardwalk becomes designated landmark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The iconic Coney Island Boardwalk became a designated landmark with a Tuesday vote by the city’s preservation committee.

It’s a 2.7-mile stretch of history and memory, where visitors can get a hot dog, ride the Wonder Wheel and stroll along the beach.

The newly bestowed designation protects the boardwalk's "physical presence along the coastline and its general parameters including the configuration of the boardwalk (length and width),” according to the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC).

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.