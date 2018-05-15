Attempted rapist arrested after relative turned him in: police

INWOOD, Manhattan — A man who allegedly attempted to rape a woman in Upper Manhattan has been arrested, police said.

A 34-year-old woman said the incident occurred while she was walking home around 6 a.m. on Sunday, near Broadway and West 215th Street.

Officials said the man, Vondell White, 27, was caught by police after a relative saw a photo of him circulating in the media.

The victim claims the alleged attacker approached her from behind and reached his hand under her skirt as she was opening the gate to her building. He allegedly placed his hand over her mouth as she resisted. She broke free and ran inside her home.

The alleged offender was caught on surveillance cameras at a nearby subway station and was seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray pants.

White has been charged with attempted rape, sex abuse and forcible touching.