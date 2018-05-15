11-year-old girl killed during storm in Orange County

NEWBURGH, NY — An 11-year-old girl was killed during Tuesday’s storm when a tree toppled onto the vehicle she was in, police said.

She and her mom had just gotten home and were unloading the car when wind knocked a tree onto the vehicle, officials said. Workers with the local fire department pulled the girl from the car and rushed her to the hospital, but the girl did not survive.

The mother suffered minor injuries.

Police are not releasing the victims’ names.

A man was also killed in Danbury, Connecticut when a tree fell onto the truck he was in.

The storm pounded New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, snarling commutes and toppling trees.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in Putnam for Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan counties. More than 130,000 customers without power late Tuesday.