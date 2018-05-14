Woman wearing only underwear arrested after crashing SUV into house in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Several people were injured after a woman wearing only underwear crashed an SUV into two buildings in Queens Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on on Baisley Boulevard.

Shanna Shaw, 29, was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving while impaired. Witnesses say the angry woman was only wearing her underwear.

At least four people, including a child were injured. None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

Sources tell PIX11 that the woman spend the day "drinking and arguing with her family" before getting out on the road.