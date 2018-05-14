Winds blow bounce house with child inside onto California highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADELANTO, Calif. — A bounce house with a 9-year-old inside was blown onto a California highway, striking a vehicle and leaving the child with minor injuries Saturday afternoon, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies responded to an area of Highway 395 near Bartlett Avenue at about 3:12 p.m., officials said. The bounce house had been blown away from a home on Delicious Avenue by strong winds.

The child fell out of the bounce house once it rolled onto the highway, authorities said. While on the highway, it struck a vehicle traveling southbound.

Once authorities arrived, the child was taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries but was "shook up from the ordeal," sheriff's deputies said in a news release.

No further information was released by law enforcement.