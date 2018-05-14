Severe thunderstorms with large hail, isolated tornado possible in NY area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front passing late Tuesday could bring severe thunderstorms, large hail and even an isolated tornado to the region.

The region will initially warm up with a southerly flow; there are some indications that areas away from the coast could climb into the upper 80s, maybe reaching 90 during the afternoon. But a cold front will push through the region later in the day and it could come with a round of severe thunderstorms.

These storms could come with gusty winds in excess of 55 mph, causing downed limbs and power outages. Also, large hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Another possibility will be the risk of flash flooding making roads impassable within a short period. These storms should subside after 9 p.m..

Cooler air slides on Wednesday but the cold front will stall to the south. That will keep clouds in the forecast along with the risk of showers. Temperatures will be dramatically cooler compared to the prior day, only climbing into upper 60s during the afternoon.

Thursday looks to be the pick of the week. The frontal boundary may give a little bit further to the south allowing some breaks of sun and a lower chance of showers. Highs will be back into the lower 70s.

The week may end on a rainy note. A system currently in Eastern Gulf of Mexico will feed some tropical air across the eastern seaboard. In fact, the National Hurricane Center in monitoring this broad area of circulation and stated that it has a 20-30 percent chance of developing further into a tropical or subtropical storm. Regardless of further development or not, Friday may feature period of rain in our region that could be on the heavy side and perhaps come with gusty winds.