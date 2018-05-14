Men sought in violent Bronx robbery

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Authorities are looking for the individuals who attacked a man in the Bronx last week.

It happened around 3:41 a.m. on May 7. As the victim, 49, walked along the corner of Grand Avenue and West 181 St. in University Heights, two individuals walked past him and one turned around, punching him in the face, said police.

When the victim fell to the ground, the individuals proceeded to punch and kick him repeatedly before they taking $13 from his wallet, police said.

They fled south on Grand Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital for an injury to his right eye.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

WARNING: The content in this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video