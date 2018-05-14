Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in ‘Superman,’ dead at 69: reports

MONTANA — Actress Margot Kidder, best known for her starring role as Louis Lane in “Superman” in the 1970s and ‘80s, has died, TMZ and People Magazine have confirmed. She was 69.

Kidder died at her home in Montana Sunday, TMZ, which broke the news, reports.

The actress played Louis Lane, opposite Christopher Reeve as Superman, in 1978’s “Superman” movie, as well as three sequels in the ‘80s.

She appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows beginning in 1968, IMDB.com shows. Her appearances continued through last year.

Kidder’s swift rise to fame did not last long. The actress battled bipolar disorder, addiction, and in the 1990s, briefly went missing before showing up days later with her hair hacked short and front teeth missing.

During her three-day disappearance, The Washington Post reported at the time she walked and rode from Los Angeles International Airport to Glendale, a roughly 20-mile journey, before turning up in the backyard of a home.

The Washington Post reported: “Those confused 72 hours were the most tragic — and the most public — of a career that went from obscurity to stardom to addiction, bankruptcy and, finally, mental breakdown.”

Kidder’s cause of death is not yet known.

She is survived by her daughter.

After news of Kidder’s death broke Monday afternoon, people immediately took to social media to pay their respects:

So saddened by the news that dear #MargotKidder has died peacefully in her sleep yesterday. We continued to have fun together over the last 40 years and she was a joy to be around. pic.twitter.com/16ARRj6Hy6 — Sarah Douglas (@TheSarahDouglas) May 14, 2018

RIP to Margot Kidder… she helped bring conversations about mental illness to the forefront during a time when being sick was only thought of as fodder for tabloids and comedians. #RIPLoisLane pic.twitter.com/8EmIj1UlPB — Karen B (@karenb0716) May 14, 2018

Margot Kidder will always be remembered as the definitive Lois Lane. But she was more than just an onscreen advocate for Superman. Her mental health advocacy made a huge difference. RIP. pic.twitter.com/PNcV8P5Xc8 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 14, 2018

RIP Margot Kidder. Remembering our generation's power couple. pic.twitter.com/o1B64oP1W7 — Bronze Age Babies (@BronzeAgeBabies) May 14, 2018