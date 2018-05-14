Man sought in attempted robbery in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the person who attempted to rob another man in the Bronx last month.

On Apr. 30, a man, 43, was inside the Bronx New Way Corporation grocery store in East Kingsbridge Road when another man attempted to grab his wallet, said police.

Surveillance video shows the thief running away and the victim chasing after him.

The victim was able to retain his wallet and the male fled the location empty-handed, said police.

