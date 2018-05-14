Man assaulted, robbed inside Harlem deli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Authorities are searching for the two individuals connected to a robbery inside a Harlem deli last month.

On Apr. 10, duo approached a man, 21, outside the Alzaydi Deli along Seventh Avenue in Harlem and removed $30 from his jacket pocket, police said.

The victim went into the location ten minutes later and the same individuals approached him and punched him in the face before throwing him to the ground, according to officials.

The individuals took his cellphone from his hand and fled the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).