Judge temporarily halts release of NYPD body camera footage

NEW YORK — A state judge has temporarily halted the release of New York City police body camera footage.

An Appellate Division judge granted the stay on Monday, less than two weeks after a lower court ruled against the city’s largest police union which had filed a lawsuit to block release of the footage.

The full appellate panel is expected to make a final decision by the end of the year.

PBA President Patrick Lynch said he was grateful for the ruling and looks forward to bringing their case before the full panel. A city Law Department spokesman said he was disappointed.

The New York Police Department released the first footage of a fatal police shooting caught on a body camera in September 2017. It had since released footage from other shootings.