Ex-federal jail guard sexually abused inmates at Brooklyn detention center

NEW YORK — A former guard at a federal detention center is facing a life sentence in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing female inmates, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said.

Eugenio Perez, 47, a lieutenant at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at the time of his arrest, was convicted Monday of charges including sexual abuse and violating the civil rights of inmates.

“Perez was a calculating predator who brazenly abused the authority of his position and betrayed his oath as a correctional officer when he sexually abused women under his control and entrusted to his care,” said U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue.

Perez was accused of using physical force and intimidation to compel the victims to engage in various sexual acts with him over a three-year period between January 2013 and September 2016. The victims testified that Perez lured them into isolated situations by arranging for them to clean the lieutenant’s office area at night, prosecutors said.

During the trial, Perez’s lawyer suggested that his accusers were lying in an effort to frame him.

Two other prison guards were arrested at the same time as Perez. One was another lieutenant who was convicted of repeatedly raping a female inmate. He also faces a sentence of up to life in prison. The third was a prison guard who was arrested on sexual abuse charges related to alleged attacks on female inmates between May and June of 2016. He has pleaded guilty but has not yet been sentenced.