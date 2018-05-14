Empire State Fair brings family fun to Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONDALE, N.Y — With more than 100 rides, games and attractions, the Empire State Fair brings family fun to NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Tickets are $12 per person for adults and children, and include entrance into the many shows such as the Rosaire's Racing Pigs, Hansen's Spectacular Acrobatic Thrill Show, Arctic Olympic Games High Dive Show, Sea Lion Splash, as well as the petting zoo.

Ride tickets can be purchased separately.

The Empire State Fair will be running until May 20.