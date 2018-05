Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Comedian Jim Breuer is a natural funny man, and he's kicking off his monthly gig at the Paramount Theater on Long Island.

The New York native and former SNL cast member takes PIX11 on a tour of the theater and tells her how this show is different from anything he's done.

He shows Oji the hidden rooms of The Paramount and where he gets his jokes from.

For tickets and Breuer's tours schedule, click here.