78-year-old woman hit by garbage truck in Brooklyn

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — A 78-year-old pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck in Brooklyn Monday, officials said.

The crash happened at 18th Avenue and East Fourth Street as the victim was crossing the road, police said.

Two NYPD detectives witnessed the crash and responded to the woman’s aid, including applying a tourniquet to her leg, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious but not life-threatening condition, police said. She has been taken into surgery.

The garbage truck involved belongs to a private sanitation company, police said. The driver remained at the scene.