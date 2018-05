EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man suffered a minor injury after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn building Monday morning.

Fire officials were called about the blaze around 7:59 a.m. at a six-story building on 3104 Newkirk Ave. in East Flatbush, said authorities.

The blaze started on the fourth floor of the occupied, multidwelling building, said FDNY.

One person suffered minor injuries.

The fire was deemed under control around 8:41 a.m.