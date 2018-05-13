The woman who created Mother’s Day came to hate it

NEW YORK — Mother’s Day is a time to grab the greeting card and gifts and do whatever you can to show mom some love.

But for one woman, it was a trend gone too far.

Anna Reeves Jarvis is credited for inventing the holiday, Mother’s Day, but then she went on to fight all those who celebrated it.

After her mother died in 1905, Javis began working to establish a national holiday to honor her.

She wrote to anyone with influence from Teddy Roosevelt, to William Jennings Bryan and Mark Twain and even petitioned state governors.

The idea was to observe a day for mothers by visiting, or at least writing to them, and for people to wear a white carnation and live the day as their mother would.

It took years, but in 1914, the U.S. government officially designated Mother’s Day as a national holiday.

A happy ending for Jarvis and her new holiday? Not exactly.

Jarvis spent the rest of her life fighting those who didn’t comply with her vision for the holiday.

She took on the floral and greeting card industries, charities for needy mothers and even the U.S. Postal Service to stop what she considered to be commercializing Mother’s Day.

Jarvis reportedly filed more than 30 Mother’s Day-related lawsuits, but nothing worked.

Even as she had created a happy holiday for so many, the end of Jarvis’ own life was a sad one.

She died alone and destitute in an institution.

Ironically it was Jarvis’ goal to celebrate her mother, but she never had children herself. So let’s all do one thing today honor Anna Reeves Jarvis today, and at the very least call your mother and wish them a very happy Mother’s Day.