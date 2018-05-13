PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Retaining wall collapses behind Bronx apartment building

Posted 1:21 PM, May 13, 2018, by

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. police tape police siren (Thinkstock/Getty Image)

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — Multiple residents have been evacuated after a retaining wall collapsed behind a Bronx apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Authorities received reports of the collapse of the along Bailey Ave. in Jerome Park before 12 p.m.

The large retaining wall behind the apartment collapsed, according to officials.

The basement and first floor have been evacuated as a precaution, authorities said.

Officials are on scene assessing the damage.