× Retaining wall collapses behind Bronx apartment building

JEROME PARK, the Bronx — Multiple residents have been evacuated after a retaining wall collapsed behind a Bronx apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Authorities received reports of the collapse of the along Bailey Ave. in Jerome Park before 12 p.m.

The large retaining wall behind the apartment collapsed, according to officials.

The basement and first floor have been evacuated as a precaution, authorities said.

Officials are on scene assessing the damage.