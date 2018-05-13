Man falls onto train tracks in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A man escaped being hit by a train in Brooklyn after he fell onto the tracks on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The man fell onto the Q train tracks at Sheepshead Bay and East 16th Street shortly before 4 p.m. as a train was entering the station, police said. The train passed over him.

Trains were delayed in both directions as emergency teams helped the victim. Northbound Q trains ran express from Brighton Beach to Kings Highway.

No identifying information was immediately available for the victim. He was taken to the hospital for observation.

MTA officials initially said the person had been hit by the train.