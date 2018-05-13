Man’s body found in Brooklyn apartment days after neighbor shot in the head

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man’s body was found inside a Bushwick apartment building Sunday just two days after a woman was found killed in the same building.

Police discovered the 54-year-old man’s body inside a 140 Moore Street apartment just before 5 p.m., officials said. He’d suffered several gunshot wounds to the body.

A 62-year-old woman was found dead with her hands bound inside the Bushwick Houses on Friday evening. Ana Devalle had been shot in the head.

No arrests have been made in either case. Police have not yet released identifying information for the male victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).