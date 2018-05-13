Man sought after groping women on Queens buses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are searching for the man accused of groping women on buses in Queens last month.

Two separate incidents were reported on Apr. 20 with descriptions matching the same man.

Around 1 p.m., the man sat next to an 18-year-old woman on the Q113 bus heading south on Guy R Brewer Boulevard, police said.

As the bus stopped to let passengers off at 147th Ave. and Guy Brewer Boulevard, the man grabbed the teen’s buttocks, police said.

That same day, the man and the victim boarded a Q111 bus at Parsons Boulevard and Archer Ave. around 3:30 p.m. and engaged in conversation, according to police.

The individual then grabbed the victim’s buttocks. Fearing for her safety, police said the victim got off the bus at Guy R Brewer Boulevard and Mathias Avenue.

