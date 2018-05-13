Man punches 2 women in the face at Brooklyn bus stop

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A man punched two women in Brooklyn Sunday morning before being stopped by a stranger, police said.

Two women in their 70s were waiting at the bus stop near Shoppers World in Brownsville around 10 a.m. when they were attacked, an NYPD spokesperson said. A man walked up and punched both women in the face.

Another man chased after the attacked and detained him until police arrived, officials said. The puncher was arrested and taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No identifying information was immediately available.