MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — A man was found stabbed to death inside a Bronx apartment early Sunday.

It happened around 1:08 a.m. when police responded to a report about a man stabbed inside an apartment along Weeks Avenue and Grand Concourse in Mount Hope.

When they arrived, officers found 52-year-old William Easter with a stab wound to his torso, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.