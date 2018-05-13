Man attacked with baseball bat in violent Bronx robbery

NORWOOD, the Bronx — Police are searching for the two thieves who robbed a man in his Bronx apartment Wednesday.

Around 7 p.m., the victim was entering his apartment along Gun Hill Road and Kings College Place in Norwood when two individuals approached him and pushed him into the apartment, police said.

They asked the victim where his money was and proceeded to use a baseball bat to assault him, said police.

The robbers got away with about $300 in cash, according to cops.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for bruised ribs, a laceration to his right eye and a shattered elbow.

The first individual is described as a male in his mid to late 20s with dreadlocks and a southern accent.

The second individual is described to be in his mid to late 20s with dreadlocks and is about 6 feet 5 inches.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).