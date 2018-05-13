Investigators shut down alleged Brooklyn bootlegging operation

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — Customers were shocked to hear that their beloved Red Hook Winery near Liberty Warehouse in Red Hook may be the center of an illegal moonshine operation.

In a raid a few days ago, investigators from the New York State liquor Authority ordered owner Mark Snyder to dismantle four gas-fired stills which they say could have exploded. Investigators also found 40 cases of illegally manufactured spirits in the back of the winery.

Snyder was charged by the city sheriff’s office and led away in handcuffs.

“I think it is probably a mixup. The cost of a license is cheap,” Red Hook Winery customer Alex Meister said. “It is probably a documentation error.”

Authorities couldn’t believe it either.

“The discovery of an illegal moonshine operation in the heart of Brooklyn is nothing short of shocking, given how easy and inexpensive it is to obtain a distiller’s license in New York State,” counsel to the New York State Liquor Authority Christopher Riano said. “This licensed manufacturer has not only demonstrated his utter insouciance for state and federal laws, but has created a dangerous situation by operating a primitive, make-shift bootleg operation in one of the most densely populated areas of our state.”

The Red Hook Winery was opened in 2008 and serves more than 70 red and white wines. It has many devoted customers.

“We love the place, wonderful people,” Jamie Meister said. “They’ve been through a lot with Sandy. We give them the benefit of the doubt.”

Calls to reach owner Mark Snyder went unanswered.