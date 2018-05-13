PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Deal reached in dispute over statue marking Polish massacre

Posted 1:18 PM, May 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:31PM, May 13, 2018

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — An acrimonious battle in New Jersey over plans to move a waterfront statue commemorating the 1940 massacre of Poles has ended.

JERSEY CITY, NJ – APRIL 10: Mourners and observers visit the Katyn Memorial on April 10, 2010 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and local Polish groups announced late Saturday that they have reached an agreement on relocating the Katyn Memorial. Details on the deal will be announced during a news conference Monday.

City officials wanted to move the statue as part of a renovation of the plaza where it currently stands. But the Polish groups opposed that and sought a court order to block the move.

The bronze statue depicts a Polish soldier bound, gagged and impaled by a bayonet. It sparked strong emotions in Poland, where Katyn is remembered as one of the worst tragedies to befall the nation in a long tragedy-filled history.