PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Body found in attic next day after Friday morning Queens fire

Posted 12:07 AM, May 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:19AM, May 13, 2018

ELMHURST, Queens— FDNY officials  discovered a man's body in the attic of a burned-out Queens home after returning to the scene Saturday, police said.

Flames broke out at a home on Case Street between Elmhurst and Whitney avenues before 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to FDNY.

More than a dozen firefighters battled the massive blaze for more than 2 hours, FDNY said.

On Saturday, fire officials returned to the incinerated multi-family home and found an unconscious and unresponsive  39-year-old  male  inside.

EMS  pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Related stories