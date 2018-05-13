Body found in attic next day after Friday morning Queens fire

ELMHURST, Queens— FDNY officials discovered a man's body in the attic of a burned-out Queens home after returning to the scene Saturday, police said.
Flames broke out at a home on Case Street between Elmhurst and Whitney avenues before 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to FDNY.
More than a dozen firefighters battled the massive blaze for more than 2 hours, FDNY said.
On Saturday, fire officials returned to the incinerated multi-family home and found an unconscious and unresponsive 39-year-old male inside.
EMS pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
40.737975 -73.880130