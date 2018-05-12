Woman stabbed to death, daughter injured in the Bronx: report

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman to death at her Bronx home and attacking another woman, police said Saturday.

The woman killed was identified by police at Sheila Williams, 67. Her daughter was the woman injured, the NY Daily News reports.

The women were attacked at Williams’ Morris Heights home at 1600 Sedgwick Ave., police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about an assault in progress at the apartment building around 1:54 a.m., and said they found Williams unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to her neck and leg.

EMS responded and pronounced Williams dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman with a slash wound to her left forearm was also located, but refused medical attention, police said.

An unidentified 60-year-old man was hospitalized for unknown reasons and detained, police said. Charges are pending.

The Daily News reports the man was Williams’ boyfriend.