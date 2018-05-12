Students create campaigns for safer streets in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students are sending a message about safer streets in New York City and the city is paying attention.

The NYC Department of Transportation sponsors the annual "We’re Walking Here" campaign. More than 100 schools participated in this year's contest to create public service announcements.

“I could not be prouder of every student who put their creative minds behind the crucial message,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. "As we disseminate the critical educational message of Vision Zero, I invite more schools to get involved and participate in this competition as well as other events DOT holds, such as our annual Summer Streets events.”

Registration is open for next year's contest on the department's website.

1st Place, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School in Astoria, Queens told a story with their Film Department.

2nd Place: David D. Porter PS 94 students in Little Neck, Queens created a music video.

3rd Place: Elizabeth Blackwell Middle School 210 in Ozone Park, Queens staged a TV broadcast.

Elizabeth Blackwell Middle School invited Liam Alexander and Kyle Menglecamp, producers with Medabela, to its Career Day. Their video production company worked with the sixth-grade classes of Mrs. Santora and Mrs. Morel on the entry.

Their video tells the story of a game-show broadcast that is interrupted by a breaking news report. PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker had a cameo in the video with the students and also attended career day at the school.

Click here to see the winning posters:

Education and Outreach coordinators with the NYC Department of Transportation sponsor academic exercises "to help students recognize the benefits of active transportation and give them the tools to share what they learn with others."

Representatives says the Safe Streets Fund provides the prize money. The private-public partnership promotes safer streets, especially among students.