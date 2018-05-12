× Search is on for a missing Barnard college student

NEW YORK — A desperate search is underway for a Barnard College student who went missing this week, police said Saturday.

Police are searching for Olivia Klatch, a 23-year-old history major from El Cerrito, CA.

An alert sent to the Barnard College community reports that Olivia left campus on Thursday evening to visit a friend and has not returned since.

She was last seen on surveillance cameras around 6 p.m. leaving The Jerome apartment building at 215 West 116 Street in Central Harlem, police said.

Klatch is described as being about 5-feet-3, around 115 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

She has a globe tattoo on her left hand, a hand symbol on her right forearm, and a moon tattoo on her right shoulder, according to police.

Klatch was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a gray sweater on top, black and gray leggings, and gray sneakers, officials reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).