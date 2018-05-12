PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Search is on for a missing Barnard college student

Posted 9:50 PM, May 12, 2018

Olivia Klatch is pictured. (NYPD)

NEW YORK — A desperate search is underway for a Barnard  College student who went missing this week, police said Saturday.

Police are searching for Olivia Klatch, a 23-year-old history major from El Cerrito, CA.

An alert sent to the Barnard College community reports that Olivia  left campus on Thursday evening to visit a friend and has not returned since.

She was last seen on surveillance cameras around 6 p.m. leaving The Jerome apartment building at 215 West 116 Street in Central Harlem, police said.

Klatch was last seen leaving an apartment building in Central Harlem.

Klatch is described as being about 5-feet-3, around 115 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

She has a globe tattoo on her left hand, a hand symbol on her right forearm, and a moon tattoo on her right shoulder, according to police.

Klatch was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a gray sweater on top, black and gray leggings, and gray sneakers, officials reported.

 

