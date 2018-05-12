× Police searching for missing Queens teacher

COLLEGE POINT, Queens —A New York City public school teacher has been missing for a week now, and police believe his disappearance is suspicious, police said Saturday.

Police are searching for Keith Johnson, 46, of Queens.

Johnson was last seen on the afternoon of Saturday, May 4, driving his 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra vehicle near 125-10 23rd Ave. in Queens, police said.

He is a music teacher at P.S. 29 in College Point, and has no history of mental illness or illicit drug abuse, law enforcement sources said.

Johnson is described to be about 5-feet-7, around 200 pounds with dirty blonde hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants and black boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).