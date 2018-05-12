NYC students jam out at ‘Little Kids Rock’ fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — At one of the oldest rock clubs in the city, some of the youngest rock stars were performing.

It was NYC JamFest 2018 at The Bitter End concert hall to celebrate Little Kids Rock.

Many were high school musicians from Frederick Douglass Academy VI.

It’s part of a celebration of free music education for 70,000 New York City public and charter school students.

15-year-old Kevin Molina wrote this song “Fell in Love Tonight."

“Being in this program is like a dream,” Molina told PIX11. “I love everything about music and want to get a job in music someday,” he added.

Little Kids Rock is a national nonprofit providing half-a-million students in 45 states a chance to make music, because, as so many studies have shown, kids who have access to music Education do better in school and in life.

“Far Rockaway isn’t the easiest place to live,” Steve Underhill, a music teacher in the Little Kids Rock program, told PIX11.

“This gives them an outlet for self expression. Kids are finding parts of themselves they never knew existed,” Underhill added.

“It gives them a chance to enhance their lives,” Keith Hejna, Little Kids Rock, senior manager, major gifts, East region, told PIX11.

“80 percent of students in this country don’t participate in music programs,” he added.

Many of these amateur musicians performing here are not looking to make music their career, but they always hope to keep making music an important part of their lives.

“I want to be a doctor, but music has always been my passion, Ali Anne Massaquoi, a singer and bass player, told PIX11. “So maybe I will double major,” she added.

Adesuwa Osula, a saxophonist who is a freshman at Academy of Medical Technology, told PIX11, “I want to be a neuroscientist.”

But when asked if she’ll continue practicing saxophone an hour a day, she replied, " yes."

Little Kids Rock donates all the instruments and resources needed to teach popular music to students in 490 schools in New York City.