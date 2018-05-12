Century 21 security guard charged after tackling, punching shoplifter in Manhattan: police

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — A security guard is being charged with assault for tackling and punching a shoplifter who was left bleeding after attempting to steal shoes from a Century 21 department store in lower Manhattan, police said Saturday.

Wilson Acosta, the 24-year-old security guard, is charged with assault, and Victor Roberson, 19, faces charges of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, according to police.

The men face charges after a caught-on-camera altercation at the Century 21 on Dey Street Friday around 9 p.m., police said.

Roberson is accused of trying to steal two pairs of Prada shoes worth about $860.

That’s when police said Acosta tackled the shoplifter.

The remainder of the incident was captured on cellphone videos posted to Twitter by user @IAmMsJessica.

The first video starts with Roberson on the ground and two people on top of him.

Roberson is heard screaming, “what are you doing? I’m 18. I can’t breathe.”

Another man tells the person filming, “for your safety, you guys gotta walk away.”

More people begin to surround the guards and Roberson, who appears to be hit multiple times by at least one person on top of him.

Women surround the scene are heard screaming, “this is illegal” and “get off of him.” Finally, a woman asks, “what are you doing to this black man?” and says she is calling the police on the security guards.

Police said Acosta is accused of punching Roberson, leaving him bleeding and with a cut on his head.

**Warning: The following videos are unedited and contains curse words.**

He could not breathe and @century21stores fake top flight security continued to choke, beat and assault an 18 year old @angela_rye @RepMaxineWaters #nyc pic.twitter.com/AR74Zjpn5v — Ms. Jessica (@IamMsJessica) May 12, 2018