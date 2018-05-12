American Idol’s Alyssa Raghu in NY for special Mother’s Day tribute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Queens, N.Y. —Sixteen-year-old Alyssa Raghu, who made it to the top 24 on American Idol this season is in Queens for a special Mother’s Day performance.

She sat down with PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram.

“Alyssa was just a kid who loved to sing in her bedroom, make YouTube videos, sit with her guitar in her room and write down lyrics,” the singer said Saturday.

With her voice and her personality, the young Guyanese-American is hitting big stages across the country these days - inspiring kids, women and the Indo-Caribbean community.

“A lot of people from where we come from have told me I’m a voice for them, saying I really helped this entire community grow, I’m so happy I’m that person,” she said humbly.

Raghu, who lives in Orlando, is visiting the Big Apple for the first time.

“It’s been a dream come true.”

While she’s not this year’s American Idol ...she says her singing career is just getting started.

“It wouldn’t be possible without the show,” she said.

“I would have loved to continue further but I’m so grateful for everything that I’ve gotten on the show, I learned a lot.”

Alyssa Rhagu will be performing Sunday afternoon in Queens at Amazura Concert Hall for a Mother’s Day Show.

She’s dedicating her performance to her mother.