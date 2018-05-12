4 hospitalized, dozens displaced in Yonkers apartment blaze: Fire Department

YONKERS, N.Y. — Four people have been hospitalized for smoke inhalation and dozens are displaced after a fire broke out overnight in Yonkers on Friday, according to the local Fire Department.

Flames broke out around 3:15 a.m. at a four-story apartment building on Nepparhan Avenue near Columbus Place, Yonkers Fire Department officials said.

Four civilians were ultimately hospitalized with smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

Nine families, including about 40 people, are now displaced and in need of relocation, according to fire officials.

Office of Emergency Management and Red Cross officials responded to offer aid.