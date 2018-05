BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 62-year-old woman was found dead with her hands bound inside the Bushwick Houses in Brooklyn Friday evening.

Police officers responded to the report of an assault inside of 140 Moore Street around 6:47 p.m.

Inside, they found Ana Devalle with her hands bound and a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.