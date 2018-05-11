Victim in drive-by shooting in Canarsie dies

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — A 25-year-old man shot in a drive-by in Canarsie has died from his injuries, police said Friday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking east on Avenue L near East 89th Street when he was attacked shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

A dark-colored BMW drove by and opened fire on the victim, striking him multiple times in the head and chest, police said.

That car then sped off but was found a short time later after it crashed into another car at Kings Highway and Clarendon Road, police said. No one was hurt in the crash and police interviewed the occupants of the vehicle.

At least one man has been taken into custody, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in “extremely critical” condition and died the next day, police said.

The shooting has been deemed a homicide.

PIX11 News’ Henry Naccari contributed to this report.