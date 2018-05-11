Thieves break into Upper East Side home of popular YouTuber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan —A popular YouTuber was robbed at knife-point inside of his Upper East Side apartment, police said Friday.

The incident happened Sunday, April 15, around 3:30 a.m. near East 93 Street and Lexington Avenue, police said.

According to police, two men entered the apartment of YouTuber, Taylor Goldblatt, through an open window after scaling a fire escape.

Another resident of the building said Goldblatt, 24, told him he was sleeping when the men entered the home.

The robbers proceeded to threaten the video blogger with a knife, and removed clothes, sneakers, and designer bags from inside the apartment, police said.

Police tell PIX 11 that they believe the video blogger, who frequently displayed cash and designer items on his Youtube page, was targeted.

In total, the thieves stole nearly $20,000 worth of items, police said.

Police released surveillance video, Friday, of two men wanted in connection to the robbery.

The video shows both suspected individuals walking out of the Upper East Side apartment with several large bags.

The victim was not injured during the incident, police said.

According to the neighbor, the YouTuber moved from his apartment and out of New York three days after the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

40.773565 -73.956555