The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE at Fort Tryon Park in Manhattan from 6-9 a.m.

INWOOD, NY — This Friday, we took the PIX11 Morning Show on the road!

We went up to Fort Tryon Park in Manhattan to enjoy the music, culture, and arts of zip code 10040.

Inwood is known for its green gardens, young families, and local Latin flavor. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is from the surrounding area, as is NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Fort Tryon Park is also home to The Cloisters museum, a real, Medieval castle right in the heart of the city that houses more than 2,000 works of art.

The PIX11 Morning News team took bachata lessons, surprised two moms from the crowd with a special Mother’s Day makeover and more!

