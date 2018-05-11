Person hospitalized, 2nd detained following reports of man with a gun at California high school: officials

PALMDALE, Calif. — A person has been hospitalized and another detained following reports of a man with a gun at a California high school, according to PIX11 sister station KTLA.

The injured person, who may have been shot, “self-transported” to a hospital, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Art Marrujo told KTLA.

Another person was detained near a Vons grocery store in Palmdale, a Los Angeles County fire official told CNN.

Authorities responded to multiple reports of a man with a gun on the campus of Highland High School in the Southern California city of Palmdale, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Charles Moore.

The Palmdale Fire Department told CNN it has received reports of shots fired.

Authorities have not confirmed if an armed person was ever on the campus, KTLA reports.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene.

Calls of shots fired at an elementary school about 6 miles from the high school were also made, but the school has been searched and there was no evidence of a crime, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted.