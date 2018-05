STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An NYPD officer has been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a woman who he then assaulted while he was off-duty, authorities said Friday.

Kevin Williams, 34, faces charges of attempted robbery, assault and harassment, police said.

He was allegedly drunk when he approached a woman and tried to take her purse, police said. He then allegedly harassed and shoved her.

As he trying to leave the scene, officers arrived and arrested him, police said.