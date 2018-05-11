Man used popular dog-walking app to lure teen, demand sex; additional victims sought: Westchester DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — A man accused of using a popular dog-walking app to lure a teenage girl to his home to demand sex is behind bars, and now being investigated for possibly using Craigslist and flyers posted near schools to trick other victims, officials with the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Charles Johnson, 39, faces a first-degree sex abuse charge after allegedly using Rover.com, a popular pet-care hiring app, to lure a teenage girl to his Mount Vernon home on Thursday, May 3 under the pretense that he needed a dog sitter, officials said.

He is accused of groping the girl as he trapped her behind a locked door, offered money for sex acts and exposed himself.

The girl managed to free herself and call police.

Johnson, who does not have a dog, was arrested Tuesday, the DA said.

Prosecutors are now investigating incidents the past three years in which flyers were posted near schools and on Craigslist in Mount Vernon and Yonkers.

The ads were meant to lure teenagers and women to perform "jobs" for money, and included asking someone to videotape a workout and act as a "cheerleader," and another seeking an "amateur painter" to paint the interior of a home, the DA said.

Johnson is due back in court May 24.