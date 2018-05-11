Person critical, 6 firefighters injured as blaze rages in Elmhurst: FDNY

ELMHURST, Queens — Firefighters continue to battle a blaze in Elmhurst after a civilian was critically injured, and six fellow firefighters seriously injured, Friday morning, FDNY said.

Flames broke out at a home on Case Street between Elmhurst and Whitney avenues before 5:30 a.m., according to FDNY.

More than a dozen firefighters were on scene more than an hour later fighting the fire, AIR11 footage shows.

A civilian was critically injured and six firefighters were seriously injured, FDNY said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.