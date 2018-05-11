Fetus found after 2nd NYC woman in days says she disposed of newborn: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — For the second time in two weeks, a woman in NYC arrived at a hospital seeking medical attention after allegedly giving birth and throwing out the fetus, officials said Friday.

A fetus was found in the trash outside a Harlem home on Amsterdam Avenue between West 131 and West 133 streets after cops were called to a Manhattan hospital Thursday evening, according to police.

A woman, 23, arrived at the hospital after having given birth earlier on Thursday, police said.

The woman allegedly told police the general location of the fetus she had discarded.

It is not yet known if the baby was alive when the woman gave birth, police said.

Friday's investigation comes two days after a 23-year-old woman arrived at a hospital in Richmond Hill, Queens complaining of severe abdominal pain and trauma, police said.

The woman showed evidence of having given birth, and told officials she delivered a baby on Sunday that was not responsive, so she disposed of it, police said. The fetus was believed to be about 28 weeks along.

It is not clear if investigators ever located the fetus in the earlier incident.

The women in both cases have not yet been charged.